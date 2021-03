ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The MVD is opening back up to almost all appointments again, with some big changes -- but there are some things you may still wait a while for. Long gone are the days of pulling a paper ticket and waiting an hour for your turn at the MVD. Now you can book an appointment online, get your "mobile ticket" and stay in your car until your number is called. It's something the division says is convenient as timeslots start to book up.

"Almost everything that you could before the pandemic, now we're offering again. The difference is, instead of just opening it up where people can just come into the offices, we need to do it through our appointment system," said Gerasimos Razatos, a deputy director at the Motor Vehicles Division. "It will put you in the queues as if you made a ticket in the office and then it will also notify you, you're in this spot in line, you're third, you're second. You can stay in the safety of your vehicle and then come into MVD to do your transaction when your number is pulled."