SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools says it will be surveying parents before deciding if they’ll keep a mask mandate in place. The governor lifted the state mandate on Thursday but individual schools districts can choose to enact one of their own.
Albuquerque Public Schools, Rio Rancho, Los Lunas, and Las Cruces all announced they were lifting their mandates. Bernalillo schools sent out a message on Thursday saying, for now, their mandate remains until a decision is made.
Santa Fe school officials say they are meeting on Friday to discuss the matter but want to hear from parents about their feelings. They will be announcing a decision on Monday.