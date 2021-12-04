Santa Fe Public Schools survey targets COVID safety

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools is asking for your input on its return to school COVID safety plans. Since SFPS received federal funding, they are required to send a survey asking parents if they believe the COVID safety plan is adequate.

The 15-page plan goes over COVID safety and how to ensure students receive schooling if they have to go remote. The plan and survey are available online.

