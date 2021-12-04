Santa Fe Public Schools survey targets COVID safety

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools is asking for your input on its return to school COVID safety plans. Since SFPS received federal funding, they are required to send a survey asking parents if they believe the COVID safety plan is adequate.
Story continues below
- Vaccines: Locals respond to state requiring booster shots for certain professions
- Crime: Teen suspect wounded following officer-involved shooting in NW Albuquerque
- Weather: Nice weekend before winter storm arrives next week
- Events: What’s happening around New Mexico December 3 – December 9
The 15-page plan goes over COVID safety and how to ensure students receive schooling if they have to go remote. The plan and survey are available online.