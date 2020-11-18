Santa Fe Public Library continuing curbside pickup services

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Library plans to continue its curbside pickup services. Those who call ahead Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday can pull up and have their items brought out to them. The service is available on those days from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and they do ask that visitors use COVID-safe practices.

