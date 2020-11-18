Santa Fe Public Library continuing curbside pickup services

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico school district is keeping things COVID safe with some extra help. Back in August, Ruidoso Municipal Schools announced they were bringing in six Xenex robots that use UV lights to sanitize and kill the virus within minutes. The district was doing deep cleaning when they shut down in March but it was no comparison to the help from these robots.

"I don't know if I can say enough for the level of safety that these robots have provided for us. It's just taken our sense of being able to reopen our schools to another level," said Dr. George Bickert, Superintendent of Ruidoso Municipal Schools. The robot is also effective at deactivating staph and the flu virus.