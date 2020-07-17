Santa Fe police try to be proactive in enforcing the city’s mask policy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police continue to be proactive in enforcing the city’s mask policy.

Earlier this week officers have been patrolling the plaza educating people about their local ordinance and the $50 fine that comes with refusing to wear a mask. Some residents report seeing officers out on Siringo Road talking to people exercising without a mask.

Santa Fe police say most of the patrol they do are in response to a call from a concerned resident. They say their goal is to educated and not to hand out fines. However, they say the have had to hand out a few fines to people who refuse to comply.

