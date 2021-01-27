Santa Fe police to crack down on public health order violators

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is preparing to launch “Operation for you Health and Safety.” The 28-day operation starts on Feb. 1.

According to a news release from SFPD, officers will strictly be enforcing the current public health order and the Sant Fe City ordinance which mandates the wearing of a face-covering while in public. The release states that SFPD has consistently enforced the wearing of face-coverings while in public. They say this operation is aimed at cracking down on businesses and areas with repeat violations.

The Santa Fe Police Department is asking that if you see a violation to call the non-emergency dispatch number 505-428-3710. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES