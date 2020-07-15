Santa Fe police cite congressional candidate Alexis Johnson for not wearing mask

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are cracking down on mask use and among those cited is congressional candidate Alexis Johnson. Johnson was campaigning on the Santa Fe Plaza last week at a table without a mask.

In the lapel video, officers can be seen confronting several people in the area who are not wearing masks and politely ask them to put one on. Everyone on the video complied however, Johnson did not.

“Well, I am just going to drink my water, gentlemen. I am not going to put a mask on unless you provide me, are you going to like handcuff me and take me away for not wearing a mask,” asked Johnson.

Johnson then told the officers to just ticket her and explained her reasons for not wearing a mask is that “this is a free country and it’s an infringement on her Constitutional rights”. KRQE News 13 will have more on this interaction during the 4 p.m. newscast.