Santa Fe Police cadets help the homeless, donate face masks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police cadets are helping out those who are less fortunate. During this time of year, temperatures drop below freezing in the Santa Fe area, so cadets partnered with Christ Church Santa Fe and donated clothing items to help the homeless. Wednesday, they handed out everything from sweatshirts to socks; They also gave away bags of food and water.

According to the Santa Fe Police Department’s Facebook post, the cadets also provided face coverings and educated people on the current public health order.

Next Read: