Santa Fe Opera releases in-person 2021 schedule

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Opera is set to return to the state next summer. The Opera, optimistic about in-person reopening, released its 2021 schedule which kicks off in July. For a safe return, Opera officials say all reopening plans are being made in close collaboration with government officials and health experts. Tickets are now available.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss