Santa Fe Opera releases in-person 2021 schedule

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Opera is set to return to the state next summer. The Opera, optimistic about in-person reopening, released its 2021 schedule which kicks off in July. For a safe return, Opera officials say all reopening plans are being made in close collaboration with government officials and health experts. Tickets are now available.
Related Content
- Santa Fe opera presents Wagner’s ‘Tristan und Isolde’ in online experience
- Santa Fe Opera taking to the digital stage after 2020 season cancellation
- Santa Fe Opera cancels 2020 season