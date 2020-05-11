Santa Fe Opera cancels 2020 season

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 season at the Santa Fe Opera has canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by the general director, Robert Meya on Monday, May 11.

As the opera would have had over 600 additional staff members, they are now asking ticket buyers to donate the value of their tickets to the Santa Fe Opera to provide artists, musicians, and staff with compensation. A group of individuals has offered to match all donated tickets dollar-for-dollar up to $3 million.

“I am at a loss to describe the disappointment that I myslef and all my colleagues feel today. I know that we are joined by the many singers, artisans, and musicians who have been tirelessly preparing to bring out 2020 Season to life when I say that our greatest regret is not being able to share in the creative process with you, our beloved patrons,” said Meya in an announcement.

The opera had already sold over $5 million in tickets for the season. The opera will be contacting all ticket buyers within 24 hours to ask for their consideration in this request.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources