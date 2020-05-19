Santa Fe National Cemetery cancels all public events this Memorial Weekend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Cemetery is making some changes to this Memorial Day weekend.

The cemetery will be open from sunrise to sunset on Memorial but public events will not take place as a result of the coronavirus. Families and friends are encouraged to still individually place flowers and small flags at their veteran’s gravesite.

“Santa Fe National Cemetery is committed to observing Memorial Day 2020 in a manner that honors those who sacrificed for our Nation while protecting the health and safety of visitors and our team members,” said Cindy M. Van Bibber, Santa Fe National Cemetery Director.

Cemetery staff will have a small observance that is not open to the public. The ceremony will be posted on the National Cemetery Administration’s website, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

The National Cemetery Administration offers a virtual way for the public to pay tributes to veterans at the Veterans Legacy Memorial website. Visitors can leave a comment of tribute on a veteran’s page.

The public is asked to keep safety in mind when visiting the cemetery and to abide all federal, state, and local guidelines which include social distancing and using face masks. Visitors are encouraged to visit Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.