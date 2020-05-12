Santa Fe Municipal Court offers virtual court hearings, arraignments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court will start holding virtual proceedings. Starting next Monday, all hearings will happen by phone or by video until further notice.

The courthouse will be limited to 15 people at a time. Those who enter will have their temperature taken and will be asked about possible coronavirus exposure or symptoms. Face masks and social distancing will also be required.

The following questions are asked during screenings:

Have you traveled in the past 14 days to any areas of the world where there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 or a quarantine?

Have you been contacted by the CDC, your local department of health and /or placed under self-quarantine for COVID-19 for any reason?

Have you been experiencing any of the following symptoms? Fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell

Have you had close association with anyone who currently has an infectious illness or is under quarantine?

Have you tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting results for COVID-19?

People with an upcoming arraignment need to call the courthouse at 505-955-5070 to set up a hearing. For more information, click here.

