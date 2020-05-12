Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Santa Fe Municipal Court offers virtual court hearings, arraignments

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court will start holding virtual proceedings. Starting next Monday, all hearings will happen by phone or by video until further notice.

The courthouse will be limited to 15 people at a time. Those who enter will have their temperature taken and will be asked about possible coronavirus exposure or symptoms. Face masks and social distancing will also be required.

The following questions are asked during screenings:

  • Have you traveled in the past 14 days to any areas of the world where there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 or a quarantine?
  • Have you been contacted by the CDC, your local department of health and /or placed under self-quarantine for COVID-19 for any reason?
  • Have you been experiencing any of the following symptoms? Fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell
  • Have you had close association with anyone who currently has an infectious illness or is under quarantine?
  • Have you tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting results for COVID-19?

People with an upcoming arraignment need to call the courthouse at 505-955-5070 to set up a hearing. For more information, click here.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss