Santa Fe Municipal Court employee tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee from the Santa Fe Municipal Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the building will be closed for 14 days while the courthouse is disinfected.

In the meantime, the court will continue to conduct hearings over the phone. The court says if you have an upcoming arraignment please call 505-955-5070 to set up a hearing over the phone.