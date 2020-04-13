1  of  2
Santa Fe modifies trash, recycling services

Coronavirus New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s recycling drop-off site is now closed. The city says they shut down its three locations to promote social distancing and cut down on the high number of people who touch the surfaces. The transfer station on Buckman Road will also stop accepting non-essential waste like tires, paints, oils, computers and TVs, as well as debris from cleanups and remodeling projects. Regular trash collection will continue as normal. Bulky waste collection will end starting Tuesday.

In addition, the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency announced that Buckman Road Recycling & Transfer Station (BuRRT) will be suspending all services to the general public and non-essential businesses and reduce operating hours. All of this goes into effect on April 11.

