Santa Fe Mayor allows reusable bags

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a short ban the city of Santa Fe is allowing reusable grocery bags with certain precautions. Mayor Alan Webber had issued an emergency order to keep germs from spreading during the pandemic.

It prohibited customers from bringing their own bags into grocery stores but he’s since made an exception. Customers are now allowed to bring in reusable bags but the staff is not allowed to handle them. Stores are also ordered to disinfect surfaces where the bags are used.

