Santa Fe man wears Deadpool costume around town to spread cheer

Coronavirus New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man has found a unique way to spread cheer and give people a laugh during the coronavirus outbreak. Patrick Rhodes says when he has to go out for essential items he doesn’t leave the house without his Deadpool costume.

He wears it out and dances around grocery stores all in an effort to lighten the mood and bring a smile to people’s faces. “You never know what someone’s going through each day and so when I come across people and I’m in my cosplay and I see people laughing and smiling especially in times like this its one of the most amazing feelings you can ever imagine,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes says he typically wears the suit for event like Comic Con.

