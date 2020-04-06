Santa Fe limits number of customers inside grocery stores at one time

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Grocery stores in Santa Fe must cut back on how many customers they allow in at one time.

Mayor Alan Webber issued an order limiting the number of customers to 30% of its maximum capacity or a number that allows for a six foot radius around each customer. Shoppers can no longer use reusable bags from home and the city has suspended its plastic bag fees.

Salad bars, bulk food bins and free samples are also off limits. The city is also asking people to shop only once a week.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources