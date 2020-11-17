Santa Fe launches COVID-19 family disaster, essential worker relief funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe and Somos Un Pueblo Unido worked together to create a disaster relief fund for families who are ineligible for federal COVID-19 economic relief programs and unemployment benefits. The emergency fund is also for workers impacted by work closures who don’t have access to unemployment or sick leave benefits.

The funding comes from the CARES Act grant money awarded to the city by the state. Current funding only allows for about 2,100 residents to receive emergency aid.

The fund is available as the COVID-19 Family Disaster Relief Fund or the COVID-19 Essential Worker Relief Fund. The Family Disaster Relief Fund is one-time cash assistance available to Santa Fe residents that don’t qualify for unemployment benefits and didn’t receive a federal stimulus check earlier this year.

To qualify applicants must meet specific requirements such as being the parent or guardian of a minor child and experiencing at least a 20-hour per week reduction in hours or income during the pandemic.

Those who qualify will receive $750 through a bank deposit or Visa debit card. The COVID-19 Essential Worker Relief Fund is one-time cash assistance available to Santa Fe residents that experienced temporary job loss due to the workplace shut down due to a virus outbreak or a state-imposed closure after July 1, 2020.

To qualify applicants must not qualify for unemployment or sick leave benefits. Those who do qualify will receive $750 via bank deposit or Visa debit card.

Assistance is issued on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to one per household. Applicants for both funds will have to submit the required documentation. Both funds open Monday, Nov. 16.

For additional information on how to apply online, register online for Santa Fe Connect or call Somos Un Pueblo Unido at 505-920-6214 or email somos@somosunpueblounido.org. Additional information on the funds can be found on santafe.gov.

