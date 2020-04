SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The executive director of Tourism Santa Fe announced Saturday the Santa Fe Indian Market will be postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts hopes a mini-market will go on during the time of the festival in mid August. In previous years, the event brought as many as 120,000 visitors to Santa Fe.

The event’s centennial year will be in 2021.