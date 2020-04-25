Santa Fe Indian Center gives aid to Native Americans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Indian Center stepped up to help the Native American Community through a food drive.

Saturday afternoon, families could stop by and pick up free bags of food, while staying in their cars. Donations came from the food depot. There were also care bundles for seniors and children.

Organizers say it’s important to make sure native families have the food they need. “The need is really in demand because it is even before the COVID-19 pandemic happened, over 50% of Native Americans here in Santa Fe have food and security issues,” says Caren Gala, Directory of the Santa Fe Indian Center. This was the third food distribution so far with plans to do more.

