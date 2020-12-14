Santa Fe hospital first to receive, administer COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe hospital, Christus St. Vincent has received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes less than 24 hours after the vaccine’s manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech began national distribution efforts Sunday from the company’s warehouse in Michigan.

A spokesman for Christus St. Vincent, Arturo Delgado said 975 doses of the vaccine arrived at the St. Vincent hospital shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, about an hour and a half ahead of schedule. The hospital is expected to begin administering the vaccine to frontline health care and hospital workers at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The hospital tells KRQE News 13 all 975 doses are expected to be administered to “frontline employees,” or hospital workers over the coming days. Delgado said Monday several workers within the Christus health system are expected to be inoculated, but other frontline healthcare employees from other health systems will likely follow in the coming days.

The 975 doses will eventually be given to 975 individual people. Delgado says the Christus health system is expected to get at least another 975 doses in the coming weeks to cover the second round of vaccines that will be need to be administered, as Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart.

Delgado says the St. Vincent hospital in Santa Fe is among the first of around 145 hospitals in the country to receive shipments of the vaccine Monday. Other New Mexico hospitals are expected to see shipments this week.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13’s Brady Wakayama is in Santa Fe to cover the first inoculation expected at 1 p.m. Check back with this story for more information as it develops throughout the day.

