SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is holding a memorial on the plaza remembering those who died from COVID-19. The event starts on Monday at noon and will feature a minute of silence to remember those who lost their life from COVID.
The minute of silence will be followed by a ringing of bells and a celebration to recognize the essential workers who continued to work during the pandemic. The city encourages people who can’t make it to the plaza to take a moment to recognize and celebrate on their own.