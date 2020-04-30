Santa Fe furloughs a portion of city employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Healthcare workers at the University of New Mexico Hospital can get the rest they need thanks to a big donation. American Home Furniture and Mattress and Tempur-Sealy donated 60 mattresses to the hospital for doctors and residents battling coronavirus.

The company wanted to give them somewhere to rest and recuperate in a safe and clean environment while working 14 to 16 hours shifts.