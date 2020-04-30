Santa Fe furloughs a portion of city employees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will furlough over 1,000 city employees.

Santa Fe City Councilors approved the furloughs in a 5-4 vote during a virtual meeting Wednesday night. The City will impose furloughs of four hours a week and 16 hours a week, although most fire and police employees are exempt. The furloughs are expected to coincide with plans to freeze non-essential spending, restrict overtime, and implement other measures to generate more than $29 million in savings.

