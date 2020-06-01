Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Santa Fe Fiesta public events canceled

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Fiesta has been canceled. Fiesta de Santa Fe is one of the oldest community celebrations in the nation. The tradition dating back 308 years. The event is normally held on the plaza but because of the pandemic, the Santa Fe Fiesta Council decided to cancel it.

“Our primary concern is for you. We want to ensure your safety, you remain healthy, and that you can reunite with us on the plaza in 2021,” said Aaron Garcia, president of Santa Fe Fiesta. A modified schedule ensuring the years old tradition is accomplished will be announced soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss