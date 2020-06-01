Santa Fe Fiesta public events canceled

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Fiesta has been canceled. Fiesta de Santa Fe is one of the oldest community celebrations in the nation. The tradition dating back 308 years. The event is normally held on the plaza but because of the pandemic, the Santa Fe Fiesta Council decided to cancel it.

“Our primary concern is for you. We want to ensure your safety, you remain healthy, and that you can reunite with us on the plaza in 2021,” said Aaron Garcia, president of Santa Fe Fiesta. A modified schedule ensuring the years old tradition is accomplished will be announced soon.