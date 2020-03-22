Santa Fe Farmers Market goes forward with new health rules in place

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Farmer’s Market at the Rail Yards stayed open for business, but it looked a lot different than normal.

“They went through everything we have done to modify our market to make it safe and healthier place to shop,”

The Environmental Health Department gave it the green light to be open. This comes days after instruction from the governor to limit large crowds and practice social distancing.

The decision caused some controversy on social media with people commenting on the market’s Facebook page, calling the move irresponsible and urging them to shut down. But Debbie Burns, the CEO of the market says they have the license to stay open because they are a food sales operation and have taken steps to try to keep everyone healthy.

“All of the vendors are in compliance with wearing gloves, not allowing the general public or customers to touch any of their products,” Burns said. According to Burns, they set up each of the 30 booths 8-10 feet away from each other.

During the summer months, Burns says they have about 115 vendors. However right now, only farmers selling food are allowed to set up tables. The gift shop is closed and the cafe is only open for to-go orders.

