Santa Fe delays Genoveva Chavez Community Center reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new federal database is giving a look at which New Mexico hospitals and health care providers received federal funding related to the coronavirus. The database published on the CDC’s website lists over 1,100 different New Mexico entities that received CARES Act aid funding under the federal Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund.

Out of the more than $175 billion in available aid, New Mexico health care providers received over $315-million in funding. Payouts ranged from as low as $6 to one Albuquerque health care entity, to more than $56-million given to one of the state’s largest health care providers, Presbyterian Healthcare Services.