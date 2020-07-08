Santa Fe delays Genoveva Chavez Community Center reopening

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is pushing back its plans to reopen the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The city intended to partially reopen the center this coming Monday but officials say as the coronavirus continues to spread and they want to see if the governor will roll back reopening or order more restrictions in the future. Now, they don’t plan on opening until at least July 20.
