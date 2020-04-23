Santa Fe County to waive late fees for water, sewer for Utilities Division workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County announced Thursday it has issued an emergency ordinance to waive late fees, penalties and interest associated with water and sewer payments for those who work in the Utilities Division.

The ordinance is meant to ease the economic strain on county residents. Santa Fe County also said that non-payments for water and sewer will be delayed and encourages customers who have been financially impacted by the public health emergency to set up payment plans by contacting the Utilities Division of Public Works at 505-992-3010 or through email at sfcutil@santafecountynm.gov.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources