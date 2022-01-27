NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Native Americans in Santa Fe County will be able to get free COVID tests Friday. The Santa Fe Indigenous Center on Cerrillos Road is having a special drive-thru distribution, handing out tests, masks, and hand sanitizer.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 26 de Enero 2022
- Trending: Bernalillo County distributes at-home COVID-19 tests
- Crime: 2 arrested, 3 identified in connection to 2021 murder at Albuquerque park
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Omicron is sweeping across New Mexico
It runs from 9:00 a.m. until noon. People must be Native American and live in the county to participate.