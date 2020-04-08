Santa Fe closes playgrounds, skate parks and basketball courts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is closing more public spaces to ease the spread of the coronavirus. All playgrounds, skate bowls and basketball courts are now closed.
Trails are open as are parks, just not anything that would be considered a high touch surface. The city is reminding people they still need to socially distance themselves and clean up after themselves.
