Santa Fe city closures to remain through end of year

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) - Many Rio Rancho parents dropped their children off at school on Monday for the first time since the pandemic closed classrooms last spring. The brand new school, Joe Harris Elementary, also opened its doors for the first time ever.

It's set up with an iPad to take people's temperatures as they go in, plexiglass barriers, and desks are distanced. Parents say they're excited for their children to be back in the classroom.