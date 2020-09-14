Santa Fe city closures to remain through end of year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe says buildings that are currently closed will remain that way through the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will continue to provide services through virtual appointments and some limited in-person services. They say, for example, city meetings will continue to be held virtually while libraries will continue with curbside service.

