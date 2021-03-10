Santa Fe businesses react to going green in reopening framework

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One county seeing major changes this week in Santa Fe, which moved into the green level Wednesday for the first time. Santa Fe businesses said the announcement that they’ve moved up into the green phase is a huge accomplishment. They hope it will bring more tourists back to the city.

Santa Fe is open for business. “It is a small step, but it is a step in the right direction,” Hayden Gundersen at Thunderbird Bar and Grill said. “People are excited they finally have a job again. Things are opening. There is some life on the plaza.”

At the green level, Santa Fe restaurants can now increase their indoor capacity to 50%. Gundersen said it makes a huge difference. “When we are rocking at 25 percent, our busiest days would go up to $4,000 a day,” Gundersen said. “That’s a nonstop waitlist. Since moving from 25 to 33 percent, it has been ridiculous. We have almost doubled sales to $8,000 on some days. Increasing to 50 percent is such a relief.” Thanks to increasing sales, he has been able to bring back his full staff as of Wednesday.

Another big change in green is now, Santa Fe bars can reopen indoors at 25%. Mayor Alan Webber said that is going to be huge for tourism. “I think one of the most exciting things from Santa Fe’s point of view is Meow Wolf can open again,” Webber said. “You talk about something that was becoming an international phenomenon before COVID. Meow Wolf was drawing people from all over.”

Retailers around the plaza said they have recently seen a steady increase in foot traffic and sales as tourists return to the city. “We were in a shop this morning,” tourist Alan Horowitz said. “We bought a $50 ring. Sadly, they told us it was the first $50 sale they have had in two weeks. We were happy to help.”

In green, recreational facilities can start opening indoors too. Some of the shopping malls inside the Plaza say some of their retailers inside have had to close up shop due to the pandemic. They hope reopening will bring businesses back.