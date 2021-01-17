Santa Fe baseball academy planning to host indoor league

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly a year since many kids and teens in the state have played a competitive sport. And now, one baseball academy in Santa Fe is hoping to bring back that competitive spirit by hosting an indoor league, with safety in mind.

“If you’re a baseball player and you want to get back out there in the box and face a hitter or face a pitcher, this is the league for you,” said Ian Farris, the co-owner of E & G Baseball Academy.

Farris E & G Baseball Academy in Santa Fe just announced they’re ready to play ball again. With a new, six-week indoor baseball league of teams of four with no fielders or base runners.

“We have a ball launch monitor that will read all the balls that are hit, so basically, we can do a live pitcher versus hitter like you were on the field and show you where the ball would go, how hard it’s hit,” said Farris. “To see if you’re out, safe.”

Farris said they’ll have five age groups from ages 8 to 18, with each team playing once a week. He said they will follow the state guidelines, like keeping the teams in groups of four, with masks on at all times, social distancing, and other COVID-safe practices.

“Each group will have their own set of balls, like I was saying, so they’ll have their own set of equipment, so there’s no sharing of equipment and they’ll stay on one side of the gym while the other team will stay on the other side,” said Farris.

The academy and other sports programs throughout the state have been very limited due to COVID. But Farris hopes this will add a little spark to the players’ competitive spirits.

“Practice is fun, but after 10 months straight of it, we’re trying to spice things up and give the kids and the high school kids an opportunity to play and compete against each other, which I know they’re missing,” said Farris. He said they plan on having 24 teams in the league, and that spots are filling up fast. He hopes this is just the beginning of what’s to come.

“I’m really hoping this gives them some hope and some excitement and something to look forward to and maybe it’s a little preview of five, six months from now, we’ll get to play some baseball for real,” said Farris.

The league runs from February 6 through March 21. The state’s COVID-safe youth sports and program rules allow up to five people, including coaches, staff, and parents. It’s also limited to youth who live within a 50-mile radius.

Those interested in more information on the league or how to participate, can find information on the organization’s website.