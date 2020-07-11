Santa Fe artists produce artwork featuring flowers for patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus put a stop to a lot of new construction but the University New Mexico recently announced they will begin construction on a new facility for their race car program. From zero to sixty in seconds. These are formula one and IndyCar style race cars. They're built from scratch by mechanical engineering students in the formula SAE program at UNM.

"So I actually didn't know about cars when I first started and a lot of other students were like that too," said Sam Casaus, who just graduated but was part of the program. Casaus said they've always had to build the cars in a cramped and outdated space in the old mechanical engineering building. "The basement, the notorious basement that everyone talks about," said Casaus. "In the past, its been a little close to each other, sharing the same tools."