Santa Fe artists produce artwork featuring flowers for patients

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local artists are working to brighten the lives of those who are suffering through flowers. The Santa Fe Artists Medical Fund delivered flower-themed artwork to people who have been discharged from the hospital following COVID-19 treatment. Meanwhile, local artists donated over 150 original works of art delivered to CHRISTUS St. Vincent Hospital Friday.

