Santa Fe artist non-profit switches gears to help residents in need

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe non-profit that normally helps artists, is switching gears to help their neighbors. They’ve created a utility fund to help pay their bills. Vital Spaces usually caters to the creative community.

“Vital Spaces has been working to make affordable spaces for artists and underrepresented arts and artists in Santa Fe,” said Jonathan Boyd, founder of Vital Spaces. “Taking advantage of buildings that are for lease, for rent, for sale, or any under-utilized opportunity where they would be sitting empty, talking to property owners, and making space for artists in our community to come in and use that space.”

Now, they’re taking on a new mission. They’re partnering with Connect, a service through the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County, helping residents with what they need — in this case, paying bills like water and electricity.

“The Connect network is this city-run organization to help people get to the resources they need,” said Boyd. “At the time, it was over 600 and it seems to be increasing every day, people who have requested help with utility bills and they don’t have money to pay them.”

Vital Spaces stepped in to help, creating a Power to the People utility fund. Based on utility bill costs and the need in the community, they set a goal to raise $125,000.

“So far, we’ve raised over $30,000 and we started the day before Christmas or two days before Christmas, so it really was a last-minute thought,” said Boyd. “I think so many people are thinking about ways they can help and it often feels overwhelming.”

With the pandemic, it was a rough year for many New Mexicans, including those in Santa Fe. Boyd says money to pay bills can make all the difference.

“Utility bills seem like a small thing but they are so much more,” said Boyd. “If you are facing losing your water or your heat, they mean the difference between being able to put groceries on your table or pay your utility bill.”

Boyd says he was first inspired by watching a man in Florida pay more than 100 utility bills for those in his community. He hopes this effort can inspire other communities to help their neighbors and move forward into the new year on a positive note.

“I really have high hopes that Santa Fe can sort of be this shining light in the sense that we come together for our neighbors and provide the help for each other,” said Boyd. “It would be amazing if this can inspire other communities to rally together and grassroots fund the utility bills of the neighbors who are hurting.”

To donate to the fund, go online to the Power to the People fundraiser. If you are in need of help paying utility bills, fill out the form through Connect Santa Fe.

