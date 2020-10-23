Santa Fe Archdiocese suspending in-person mass

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Catholic Church is doing its part to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus in New Mexico. The Santa Fe Archdiocese announced Thursday, that regular mass will be suspended after this Sunday.

After that, normally scheduled masses will be streamed on the internet. Churches will remain open for individual devotion and COVID-safe practices will be observed.

The Archdiocese says wedding with masses will also be delayed. A dispensation not to attend mass will continue until further notice.

