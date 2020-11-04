Santa Fe Archdiocese responds to closure criticism

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Archdiocese is responding to criticism over shutting down in-person services. Last week, the Archdiocese announced it would suspend regular mass because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Archbishop John Wester says church leaders have received complaints that they’re “denying constitutional rights to worship.” He reminds parishioners the move can save lives and it isn’t permanent.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss