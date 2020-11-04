Santa Fe Archdiocese responds to closure criticism

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Archdiocese is responding to criticism over shutting down in-person services. Last week, the Archdiocese announced it would suspend regular mass because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Archbishop John Wester says church leaders have received complaints that they’re “denying constitutional rights to worship.” He reminds parishioners the move can save lives and it isn’t permanent.
