Santa Fe Archdiocese files complaint against US Small Businesses Administration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest Catholic diocese has filed a complaint against the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe claims the agency is illegally blocking it form applying for federal aid meant to help businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

They claim the funds are being rejected for businesses that are in bankruptcy proceedings. The Archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2018 in the wake of clergy sex abuse lawsuits. The Archdiocese says it’s struggling to make payroll since parishes haven’t been able to gather collections since the state public health orders prohibit in-person services.

