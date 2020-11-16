Santa Fe Archdiocese allows churches to decide on reopening

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is leaving it up to individual churches to decide if they want to have in-person services. In late October, the Archdiocese announced it would suspend regular mass because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Now, the Archbishop says if a pastor deems it safe, their congregation can operate at 25% capacity or 75 people for in-person services. This is based on the governor’s new health order but the Archbishop strongly recommends people stay at home and avoid gatherings.

