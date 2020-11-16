Santa Fe Archdiocese allows churches to decide on reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Grocery stores have been some of the busiest places in the state since the governor announced the new restrictions Friday. They can only have 75 customers inside at a time, a fraction of what they could have under the old public health order.

"Don't panic. We went through this once before, I was one that panicked and went crazy shopping,” said Irene South, who was shopping at Smith’s along Central and Coors. “Just do your normal shopping, have a good holiday and just wash your hands."