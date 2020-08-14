Santa Fe applies for $25.1 million in virus relief funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is applying for more than $25 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Santa Fe has asked for $25.1 million out of $150 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, which is almost 20% of what’s available. They’re citing a harsh economic impact on residents and the city as a reason for the funding.
As of Wednesday, August 12, 52 cities and 30 counties also applied for the funding.
