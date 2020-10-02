Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel to reopen Saturday

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel announced Thursday they plan to reopen the casino-hotel on Saturday according to a news release. They say all guests must be at least 21-years old and have a valid New Mexico I.D. and guests also must be registered as a Players Club member.

“Since our closure on March 15, 2020, we have stood back and carefully studied this issue from all sides. The adverse impact of our closure extends beyond the Pueblo and has also affected other stakeholders such as employees, vendors, and guests. Our closure has allowed us the time to learn and implement very detailed safety plans. We welcome you back to Santa Ana,” said Tamaya Enterprises Board of Directors Chairwoman, Melanie Martinez in the same news release.

According to the news release, masks will be provided at entry and guest and employee temperatures will be taken upon entry.

“We are proud of the plan we’ve put together and the extensive training we’ve done with our team for the last several months. Our safety practices in place now were written to a standard to withstand worsening conditions. We see the COVID crisis as something that will be with us for at least two years, so why not do it right. At this time, we are going to carefully progress with thoughtful consideration given to each step forward. We are ready, very well-prepared and excited to welcome our team members and guests back to the Star,” said CEO John Cirrincione in the news release.