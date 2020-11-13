Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel closing over COVID-19 surge

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel announced Friday that it is temporarily shutting down amid the latest surge of cases.

“During these unprecedented times we’ve chosen to do our part to slow the spread of this virus,” said the Star’s CEO John Cirrincione in a news release. “We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 spreading between guests and employees. At this time, we are most concerned about the projected increases in the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming holiday season. Given these circumstances, we believe a temporary closure and ongoing assessments are the most prudent courses of action.”

At this point, no one currently opened casino announced a closure; Sandia never reopened. According to the same news release, the closure will take effect beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3 a.m.

