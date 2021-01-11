Sandoval County Emergency Operations Center to start administering COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus New Mexico

A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandoval County reports that starting on January 19, 2021, the Sandoval County Emergency Operations Center in collaboration with the New Mexico Department of Health will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the afternoon. DOH will send confirmation of a specific time of the vaccinations after a person registers and confirmation is sent by the department.

Starting the week of January 25, Sandoval County reports that the EOC and DOH will be increasing their allotments to 400 doses (200 first and 200 second) a week so that there will be plenty of opportunity for personnel to get their first dose of the vaccine. Sandoval County states that a system has been created that will remind individuals who have received the first dose when they need to schedule their second dose.

Those that have already registered in the state system are urged to log back in and double-check all of their information. The county reminds New Mexicans that registration doesn’t guarantee an immediate spot for vaccination.

Once a person is registered, the system will inform them based on DOH Phases when they will be eligible to be vaccinated and how to pick a day to get their vaccine.

