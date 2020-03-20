Sandoval County Detention Center requests to release nonviolent inmates

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandoval County is requesting the release of all nonviolent inmates because of the coronavirus outbreak. The commission is requesting the district court allow the action to takeplace to protect detainees and staff.

If approved, they would also temporarily stop booking anyone on those kinds of charges. There are currently four confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

The hearing is set for next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞