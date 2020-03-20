Sandoval County Detention Center requests to release nonviolent inmates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandoval County is requesting the release of all nonviolent inmates because of the coronavirus outbreak. The commission is requesting the district court allow the action to takeplace to protect detainees and staff.
If approved, they would also temporarily stop booking anyone on those kinds of charges. There are currently four confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.
The hearing is set for next week.
