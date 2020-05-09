Sandoval County Commissioner calls on governor to reopen businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another New Mexico county is calling on the governor to let them open local businesses.

“This is not about swinging the doors open with wild abandon, this is about sharing opinions of many small businesses and many constituents that small businesses can for a variety of reasons, be as effective, maybe even more effective, at applying those safeguards,” said Sandoval County Commissioner David Heil.

That is from Thursday’s Sandoval County Commission meeting, where commissioners voted three to two in favor of launching the state’s phased reopening plan. Commissioners wanted to be clear, the resolution is simply meant to make their position clear.

They have no intention of disobeying state orders. Commissioners also thanked the governor for allowing certain businesses like restaurants and golf courses to operate.

