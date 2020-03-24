Sandoval County cancels request to release nonviolent inmates

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County is withdrawing its request to release all nonviolent inmates because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the commission asked the district court to sign off on the action to protect detainees and staff and to help with social distancing measures. The hearing was expected on Tuesday, March 24, but it was canceled because the jail has been able to reduce its population on its own by moving 40 of its detainees from other counties to other facilities

The detention center is now at 130 detainees and officials are taking proper precautions to keep them healthy.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources