Sandoval County cancels request to release nonviolent inmates

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County is withdrawing its request to release all nonviolent inmates because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the commission asked the district court to sign off on the action to protect detainees and staff and to help with social distancing measures. The hearing was expected on Tuesday, March 24, but it was canceled because the jail has been able to reduce its population on its own by moving 40 of its detainees from other counties to other facilities

The detention center is now at 130 detainees and officials are taking proper precautions to keep them healthy.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞