Sandoval County, ACLU request nonviolent inmates released

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County is requesting the release of all nonviolent inmates because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The commission wants the District Court to sign off on the action to protect detainees and staff. The ACLU has shown its support for the Sandoval County Attorney’s petition and the civil rights group plans on reaching out to other counties to follow suit.

“There’s no such thing as true social distancing in the prisons and so we’re calling on the corrections department and the jails to do everything they can to protect folks,” ACLU Staff Attorney Lalita Moskowitz said.

The hearing for the Sandoval County case is set for next week.