Sandia Prep keeps end-of-year tradition via live stream

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local school continued its tradition of marking the seniors’ last day with a countdown to the final bell.

Sandia Prep School’s celebration was held via live stream on Zoom Friday to maintain the state’s social distancing orders. Students could tune in to see photos of the class of 2020. Staff say this year’s tradition was missing the hugs. There was still music and even a little dancing, however.

