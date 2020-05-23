Sandia Prep holds drive-thru ceremony for Class of 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Prep honored the class of 2020 with a drive-thru graduation.

Staff read the names of seniors who got ot cross the stage Saturday morning at Calvary Church near Osuna and Jefferson. Of course, that was followed by honks, cheers, and celebratory messages on vehicles and posters.

Teachers, graduates, and their immediate families participated to recognize the students while sympathizing that they’re not getting a traditional ceremony. “We can say all kinds of platitudes like, ‘This is making you stronger.’ The truth is, this is immediate to them. That doesn’t sway the pain that they’re feeling and we recognize that and we really wanted to give them something to celebrate,” said Bill Sinfield, Head of Sandia Preparatory School. They hope to have a full graduation ceremony in the Fall.

