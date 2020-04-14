Sandia Prep holds donation drive to supply Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local school held a donation drive for one New Mexico community hit especially hard. Sandia Prep collected essential supplies for the Navajo Nation Tuesday afternoon. Families came by to donate critical household items like diapers, baby clothes, hand sanitizer and PPE. Donated supplies were set on the sidewalk and picked up by crew who thoroughly sanitized it. Organizers say being such a rural community, resources can be hard to come by.

“The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus. So we decided to team up and run a drive and get the donations to that group to get it to people in need on the Navajo Nation,” said Molly Rennie.

Tuesday morning, the Navajo Nation reached 813 confirmed COVID-19 cases and an increase of 115 in just two days and 28 confirmed deaths.

