Sandia Peak Tram to reopen Thursday after maintenance closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tramway is set to reopen Thursday after it was closed for maintenance. The Tram will be open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and TEN 3 will be open Thursday through Monday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Cliffside To-Go.

To follow public health mandates, tram cars will operate at approximately 25% capacity. They will be cleaned and sanitized between each trip. Windows and vents will be open at all times during each tram flight and plexiglass barriers between guests and employees will be installed where possible.

Guests are asked to purchase tram tickets online before arriving to limit in-person contact. To purchase tram tickets or for more information, visit sandiapeak.com.

Tramway rates are as follows:

Adults 21-61 – $25.00

Young Adults 13-20 – $20.00

Senior Adults 62 & Over & Active / Retired Military – $20.00

Children 0-12 – $15.00

