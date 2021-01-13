Sandia Peak Tram to reopen Thursday after maintenance closure

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sandia Peak Tram_278587

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tramway is set to reopen Thursday after it was closed for maintenance. The Tram will be open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and TEN 3 will be open Thursday through Monday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Cliffside To-Go. 

To follow public health mandates, tram cars will operate at approximately 25% capacity. They will be cleaned and sanitized between each trip. Windows and vents will be open at all times during each tram flight and plexiglass barriers between guests and employees will be installed where possible.

Guests are asked to purchase tram tickets online before arriving to limit in-person contact. To purchase tram tickets or for more information, visit sandiapeak.com.

Tramway rates are as follows:

  • Adults 21-61 – $25.00
  • Young Adults 13-20 – $20.00
  • Senior Adults 62 & Over & Active / Retired Military – $20.00
  • Children 0-12 – $15.00

Next Read:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES